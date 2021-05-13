BMC becomes first civic body to float global tenders for procuring COVID-19 vaccines

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has become the first municipal corporation in India to float global tenders for procuring COVID-19 vaccines as the country continue to face vaccine shortage amid the deadly second wave of the pandemic.



Speaking to media persons, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday claimed that the duration for the submission will be from May 12 to May 18.

"We are the first municipal corporation in the world to invite global tender for COVID vaccines. The duration for submission will be from May 12 to May 18. After the completion of work order, they have to deliver vaccines in under three weeks. They also have to fulfill guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)," she said.

Further speaking about the terms and conditions, Pednekar said that as per the tender, the efficacy of the COVID vaccine cannot be under 60 per cent.

"They have to install their cold storage if needed. Efficacy of the vaccines should not be lower than 60 per cent is also under our tender's terms and conditions. We will not give any advance payment. We will fine companies if they fail to deliver vaccines on time," said the Mayor.

Shivsena MP Rahul Shewale said, "We will invite people who are producing vaccines across the world as within our country we only have two vaccines - Covaxin and Covidshield - whose supply is not met by the demand."

"Due to the condition set by the Centre to reserve 50 per cent COVID vaccines for the Centre and the rest 50 per cent will be open for states to procure, Mumbai's municipal corporation is facing difficulties," he added.

Earlier, several state governments have decided to float global tenders for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 5,48,507 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

