BMC permits home delivery of liquor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has permitted wine shops to sell liquor as per the license issued to concerned shops.



The BMC allowed the concerned shops to sell liquor only through home delivery service between 7.00 am to 8.00 pm and delivery executives must follow COVID-19 protocols.

It also permitted citizens who are eligible to get vaccinated, to travel only to the centre and back during lockdown, on health or medical grounds.

However, the city received 99,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine. As per the BMC, the doses will be distributed to civic and government-run vaccine centres.

The shortage of COVID vaccine doses in Mumbai led to the temporary halting of the vaccination drive across 75 vaccination centres in the city on Friday.

This comes amid allegations by Chief Ministers of several states across the country that the stock of vaccine is available only for the next few days.

Mumbai is currently under a weekend lockdown till 7 am on Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection. The city reported 9,200 COVID19 cases and 35 deaths on Friday. There are currently 90,333 active cases in the city.

Earlier, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh had said that Maharashtra received the least number of vaccines and a majority of vaccination centres were facing closure due to a shortage of doses.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called an all-party meeting via video conference to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

Maharashtra yesterday recorded 58,993 new COVID-19 cases, 45,391 recoveries, and 301 deaths.

The Maharashtra government has also imposed a strict weekend lockdown from Friday night till 7 am on Monday. The home delivery of food and essential supplies and movement of students taking various exams are allowed. (ANI)

