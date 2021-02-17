BMC to review, take actions against violators of COVID-19 guidelines

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner, Suresh Kakani, said on Wednesday that the corporation will review the increase in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and take strict actions within 10 days if conditions do not improve.



"BMC to review the increase in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. If the cases continue to rise and people ignore COVID-19 norms and regulations, then BMC will not hesitate in taking a strong measure within the next 10 days," he said.

This comes as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed senior officials to take strict action against people or organisations who flout COVID-19 guidelines.

BMC also wrote to Maitri Park Society, Chembur instructing them to restrict the entry of outsiders, strictly implement measures like thermal screening, ensure strict quarantine guidelines to be followed for 14 days by the family of any positive case, and symptomatic people should be tested.

Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar said that the people have left with no option but to follow COVID-19 protocols.

"We do not want to go in lockdown and people have no option than to follow the COVID-19 protocols. People have to strictly wear masks so that they can save them from infection," he said.

"After the local trains have started, the numbers are rising in the state. We need people to understand the situation," Pednekar added.

However, he has dismissed the statement of implementing a lockdown in the state.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Division of Railways and BMC have fined 4618 train passengers between February 1 to 14 for not wearing face masks, a mandatory health protocol to be followed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has 38,307 active cases with 19,81,408 recoveries. So far 51,591 have lost their battle to COVID-19. (ANI)

