BMC urges DMC Disaster Management to conduct probe into Bhandup fire incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday requested Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Disaster Management Prabhat Rahangdale to conduct an inquiry into the fire that broke at a COVID-care centre in Mumbai's Bhandup area.



In a letter to Rahangdale, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal asked Rahangdale to conduct an inquiry within 15 days to find the cause of the fire in consultation with the Chief Fire Officer and fix up the responsibility of concerned officers regarding illegality in the structure if any.

Chahal further asked the Deputy Commissioner to check if all requisite licenses were issued to the mall and the hospital and if not, 'fix up the responsibility of concerned officers'.

"The enquiry shall... find out whether there were any lacuna in fire compliances to be maintained, in the fire extinguish, and any other issue of relevance to prevent such accidents in the future," the letter read.

A major fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital on the third floor of a mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area, claiming the lives of at least nine people.

Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh confirmed fire lapses at the COVID-19 centre and Dreams Mall and further said that actions will be taken against those who are responsible. (ANI)

