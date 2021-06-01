BMS to observe 'Bengal Solidarity Day' for attacks on labour class in post-poll violence

The decision to observe June 3 as Bengal Solidarity Day was taken in the BMS national office-bearers' meeting that was presided over by its president Hiranmay Pandya.

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), an RSS affiliate, will observe ‘Bengal Solidarity Day on June 3 for the alleged attacks on the labour class by the Trinamool Congress workers in the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

As part of the programme, the BMS units will conduct webinars, seminars and gate meetings by following the Covid protocols laid down by the respective state governments.

"At the same time, the BMS units will also send memorandums to the Chief Minister and the Governor of West Bengal demanding immediate action against those who perpetuated the violence on poor workers like fisherman, weavers and street Vendors between May 2 and May 4," said BMS general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha.

The BMS claimed that in South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts, fishermen were driven out of their villages, while in many other parts of the state, electric rickshaws were broken, weaving equipment were destroyed, and plantation workers, contract workers and others were subjected to brutal attacks by Trinamool activists.

"Things have not become normal even after one month. The BMS strongly feels that the attacks on the ordinary labour class were akin to attacks on basic human rights and fundamental rights," Sinha said.

