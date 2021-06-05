BMW launches iX EV in US starting at $83,200

"BMW is proud to announce the BMW iX xDrive50. Conceived from the outset as purely electric mobility, the iX sees BMW redefining its successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept," the company said in a statement.

San Francisco, June 5 (IANS) Leading German luxury car-maker BMW Group has launched the iX xDrive50, the production version of its iNext concept electric vehicle, in the US.

The BMW iX has been created to provide something beyond just mobility -- an exhilarating driving experience combined with a sense of well-being for both drivers and passengers all the while enjoying the journey with safety, security and luxury.

The iX xDrive50 brings together the company's latest developments in the fields of design, sustainability, connectivity, electrification and digital services.

The expertise accumulated by the BMW Group over many years in the area of sustainability has been channeled into the manufacturing of the BMW iX xDrive50.

Key components include closely monitored raw materials extraction, the exclusive use of electricity from renewable sources in the production process and an extraordinarily high proportion of recycled materials.

With a starting MSRP of $83,200, the US market launch is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

