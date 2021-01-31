Board exam schedule for classes 10, 12 announced in MP

Bhopal, Jan 31 (IANS) The schedule for board examinations to be conducted by the Board of Secondary Education in Madhya Pradesh has been finally announced. The exams for high school students would start from April 30 while those for higher secondary schools would begin from May 1.

The Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for the examinations to be held in 2021, according to which the examinations for class X would be held from April 30 to May 15 and that of class XII would be conducted from May 1 to May 18.