Boat capsized in East Godavari: CM Reddy conducts aerial survey of area

Andhra Pradesh [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy today conducted an aerial survey of the area in East Godavari district where a boat capsized yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Sunday afternoon had informed about the boat carrying 61 persons on board that capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.



11 people have reportedly lost their lives in the incident and 21 have been rescued safely.

Chief Minister Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for bereaved families and asked for the complete report on the incident.

The rescue operation is continuing as it was called off on Sunday due to low light condition.

All boating services in the region have been suspended. (ANI)

