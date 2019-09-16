Boat capsized in Godavari: 2 helicopters, 8 boats pressed into rescue operation

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Two helicopters and eight boats were pressed into rescue and search operation early morning on Monday in the incident in which a tourist boat ferrying 61 passengers capsized in Godavari River near Devipatnam on Sunday afternoon.

As many as 11 people have reportedly lost their lives in the accident.



According to the update provided by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), aforesaid rescue operation started at 5.45 hours on Monday morning. Further, gates of Dowleswaram Barrage have been closed as the search operation is going there.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Yesterday announced Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia for bereaved families and asked for a complete report on the incident. All the boating services in the region have been suspended. (ANI)

