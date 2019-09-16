Boat capsized in Godavari: Telangana Transport Minister meets kin of deceased

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Telangana Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Monday met the kin of those who died after a boat capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.



Kumar visited the Government General Hospital, Rajahmundry to meet the bereaved families.

On Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) had informed that 11 people lost their lives when a tourist boat ferrying 61 persons on board capsized in the river.

Two helicopters and eight boats were pressed into rescue and search operation early morning on Monday.

According to the update provided by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), aforesaid rescue operation started at 5.45 hours on Monday morning. Further, gates of Dowleswaram Barrage have been closed as the search operation is going there.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy Yesterday announced Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia for bereaved families and asked for a complete report on the incident. All the boating services in the region have been suspended. (ANI)