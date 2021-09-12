Bodies of 2 minors found in field in UP district

Shreeram Lodhi, spotted the bodies and informed the police. The local residents said that they had seen some people moving in the area in a four-wheeler and were carrying bags with them.

The children had injury marks on their neck which were inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon.

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 12 (IANS) The bodies of an 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were recovered from an agricultural field in the Fakharpur area of Bahraich district.

Police suspect that the children might have been murdered somewhere else and their bodies were dumped in the field on Saturday.

The bodies are yet to be identified.

Senior police officials, including Deputy Inspector General, Devipatan range, Rakesh Singh, and Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), Sujata Singh, and Fakharpur station in-charge Rajesh Kumar reached the spot to supervise initial investigations.

A forensic team visited the spot to collect evidence and a dog squad was also pressed into service.

SP Sujata Singh said that it appeared that the children were killed somewhere else and their bodies were later dumped at the spot. The throats of both kids were slit with some sharp-edged weapon and they were in semi-naked condition.

She said that the police in adjoining districts had been alerted and efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the children.

