Bodies of Malayali nurses killed in Saudi Arabia road accident to be brought back on Sunday: Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said that the bodies of two Malayali nurses, who had died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.



In a Facebook post, Muraleedharan wrote in Malayalam: "The bodies of Shincy and Aswathy, the nurses who died in an accident in Saudi Arabia, will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday."

"The Indian Consul General in Jeddah said it had completed formalities with the Saudi government. Directed the consulate to ensure better treatment for the injured Malayali nurses," he added.

The Minister of State also said that one of the injured nurses, Sneha, was shifted to another hospital for specialist treatment, while another nurse, Rinzy was making progress.

"Remembering everyone in prayer," he said. (ANI)

