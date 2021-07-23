Bodies of woman, 3 kids found in Agra house

The woman's estranged husband has been booked for the murders.

The bodies of the woman and the children were found lying in pools of blood on Thursday.

Agra, July 23 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman and her three children, aged 14, 11 and 8 years, bled to death after their throats were slit by an unidentified intruder in their house.

According to the police, the woman, Rekha Rathore, worked at a beauty parlour and lived with her kids, Vansh, Paras and Mahi.

She had been divorced from her husband Sunil Rathore, who works at a silver shop, and had married another woman.

The neighbours said that they had seen Rekha last on Wednesday afternoon. The door of her house was ajar.

The door was still open on Thursday and there was no movement in the house.

The police were called in and several pairs of slippers were seen scattered at the doorstep.

The bodies of the woman and one of the children were lying on the floor and two children were found dead on the bed with their throats slit.

The cupboards were thrown open and tea cups were found on the table. Rekha's mobile phone was missing.

Outgoing Superintendent of Police (city) Botre Rohan Pramod told reporters that efforts were on to trace the phone and the CCTV footage of the area was also being scanned.

Additional Director General (Agra zone) Rajeev Krishna said it appeared a person known to the family was involved.

"There is no evidence of forced entry in the house," he said. Seven teams have been formed to investigate the case.

Rekha's family, meanwhile, has accused her former husband for the murders. Rekha had reportedly told her sister she feared Sunil would kill her.

In a complaint by her uncle Prem Rathore, he has stated that "A few days ago, it was Rekha's birthday. She had called up her younger sister and told her that she was scared Sunil would get her killed. They had been divorced two years ago. Sunil wanted the house where she lived."

SHO Subhash Chandra Pandey said that on the basis of the FIR, Sunil and his second wife have been booked.

