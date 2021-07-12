Body found at Old Faridabad Rail tracks; Delhi man who joined police probe allegedly kills self hours later

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A man, who had been reported missing by his family, was found dead on the railway tracks of the Old Faridabad station after he allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.



According to Delhi Police, the man was identified as Yogesh Gupta who had been to the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station on Sunday night to join an inquiry in connection with a case lodged against him on February 26 this year.

The February 26 complaint filed by Neeraj Pahadia, a resident of Madangir, alleged that Gupta had been running a committee in which Pahadia had allegedly invested Rs 12.23 lakh. According to Pahadia, Gupta had shut the committee without informing him and had not returned that amount that he had invested in it.

After Ambedkar Nagar Police station had called on alleged Yogesh Gupta of a committee, he had committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Old Faridabad station confirmed Delhi Police on July 11.

Both complainant and accused had agreed to settle the matter amicably and join an inquiry, police said.

"Yesterday on July 11 the complainant (Neeraj) had joined the enquiry and alleged that Yogesh Gupta was called to the police station, it also mentioned that the alleged left the police station at around 8.00 PM," police said.

"At about 10.30 pm the son of Gupta visited the police station and informed that his father had not reached home and accordingly his missing report was registered," police said.

Several efforts were made to trace the missing person, including photographs which were circulated over various groups and later it come to the notice from the G.R.P (Government Railway Police), Faridabad that the missing Gupta had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Old Faridabad Railway station.

The family members of the Gupta were informed, Police said. (ANI)

