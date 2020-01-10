Body lotion or body butter?

<br> **Body lotion is lighter than body butter

Lotion is lighter than body butter and has a non-greasy feel to it that absorbs quickly into the skin. It's actually an emulsion blend of water and oils both, making it great for those with not so dry skin. Reach for the lotion when you need some lightweight moisture. This is especially ideal for the face and hands of those who have a not so dry skin texture. Lotion is more hydrating and non-sticky. The water content in lotion is higher which spreads more and carries less fatty matter. Lotions can be applied to the face and it contains some amount of SPF which is an add on point when you go for lotions. It can be used both during day and night. It is non-comedogenic and do not clog pores.

On the other hand, body butter has heavier, balmier feeling than lotion. It's great for dry patches areas of our body, like the elbows, hands, legs and feet. Body butters have a greasy texture and is perfect for those who have a very dry skin.

**Body butter is raw and lotions are refined

Use a body butter when you need a more intensive moisturizer. This is ideal for rougher skin, as well as all over the body. Butters carry less water and spread less in comparison to lotion. Body butters are raw and basic and lotions are more refined. It cannot be applied to the face because our facial skin is way very sensitive and applying butters can lead to acne or dark facial colour due to the excessive content of greasiness and less water content. Butters should be preferably be used during night time as our skin is in the repair mode when we sleep so it tend to be more effective when used at night.<br> <br>**Body butters can clog pores unlike lotions

Body butter is a skin moisturizer that typically contains cocoa butter, shea butter, coconut oil or vegetable-based oil. It's thicker than lotion and is extra effectual at rejuvenate dry skin, whether used all over or only on problem patches, such as elbows and knees.

The main difference between these two products is that body butter contains more oils thus giving it a thicker consistency than body lotion. The choice between the two depends on your skin type. Those with relatively drier skin can benefit more from body butters than lotions.

(Puja Gupta can be contacted atpuja.g@ians.in)