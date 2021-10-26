Body of boy dragged into river by Crocodile found in K'taka

The body was found in the river while search operation was on. More than 50 persons were involved in search operations to find the body.

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka), Oct 26 (IANS) The body of the 15-year boy who was dragged inside Karnataka's Kali river by a crocodile has been found on Tuesday by the authorities.

The search operation team also included river rafting experts and local swimmers. The search operation was launched on Sunday noon after the police were informed about the incident.

The search operation was carried out by the forest department, police and fire force personnel. Mohin Mehaboob Ali, went missing from the river banks of Kali river while catching fish on Sunday afternoon.

The police explained that the crocodile had eaten his one hand. Witnesses told police that the boy was dragged into the water by a crocodile. Following this, authorities stopped the release of water from Supa dam to carry out search operations.

Meanwhile, the locals have complained about rising crocodile attacks. Two month ago a huge crocodile had entered a residential locality of Dandeli town. The video of croc passing through the residential lanes has gone viral. The case has raised concerns as Dandeli is a tourist destination for water rafting and jungle trekking.

The locals explained that, though there are large numbers of crocodiles in River Kali near Dandeli, no incident of loss of life has been reported so far. This is the first case. The authorities should construct fencing along the banks of river Kali in the vicinity of residential localities. Dandeli city police are investigating.

--IANS

mka/skp/