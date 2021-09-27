Body of Hyderabad techie swept away in trench found

After a nearly 48-hour-long search, rescue workers pulled out body of Gopishetty Rajinikanth, 42, from the lake, about three km from the spot where he fell into a storm water-filled trench dug for laying drainage pipelines.

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (IANS) The body of a techie who fell into a roadside trench in Hyderabad's Manikonda area amid heavy rains on Saturday night was recovered from Neknampur lake on Monday.

The body was found after the rescue workers removed water hyacinths from the lake. It was shifted for autopsy.

The techie fell into trench and got swept away when he came out of his house to go to a nearby shop. He was walking on the road through ankle-deep water when he accidentally fell in the under-construction trench and got washed away.

A video of the man falling into the trench went viral on social media. A man, who was video recording the inundated road accidentally captured the shocking visual.

Though the Disaster Response Force of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and special police parties of Cyberabad Commissionerate were pressed into action immediately after the incident, they failed to locate the man.

Authorities also used a drone as part of the search operation. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were roped in. As many as 100 rescue workers were participating in the search.

Rajinikanth was an employee of a company in Shadnagar town near Hyderabad.

Municipal officials claimed that the area was barricaded and the work to lay the pipeline was delayed due to Ganesh Chaturthi. However, the video shows that there were no barricades and the man easily accessed the area, resulting in his fatal fall.

