Body of missing BSF jawan recovered from Pak side

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): After almost 72 hours of search operations, Border Security Force (BSF) found the body of its missing jawan from Pakistan side. According to the BSF, body has been recovered from Aik Nallah area near the International Boundary.

"On Oct 1, the body of missing BSF Sub-Inspector (SI) Paritosh Mandal has been recovered from Pakistan side by Pakistan Rangers. He was missing since Sept 28 from Aik Nallah area near the International Boundary while on operational patrolling duty. He had drowned in swelling Aik Nallah while negotiating the Nallah following on some input," BSF said in a statement.



The body was traced after a joint search operation carried out by BSF and SDRF. "Pak Rangers and Indian villagers also came forth to assist BSF to locate him. Aik Nallah flows from India to Pakistan and during rains, the water level increases considerably leading to flash flood," BSF said.

"IG BSF Jammu has conveyed deep regret to the unfortunate loss of life of a brave and dedicated soldier who sacrificed his life while saving the lives of his two soldiers. BSF Jammu also conveys its deep gratitude to SDRF, villagers and Pak Rangers who came forward in all respect for rescue operation for three continuous days," BSF added.

According to the force which guards border area, SI Paritosh Mondal belonged to Nadia district of West Bengal.

On Tuesday morning all hopes of his survival ended when a counterpart informed BSF about the recovery of his body deep inside Pakistan territory. The body of SI Paritosh Mondal is to be handed over by Pak Rangers at Octroi Border outpost with all force decorum and drills. (ANI)

