Body of missing girl found in Chandigarh

The child, the eldest among three siblings, went missing a day earlier and the parents had reported the matter to the police.

Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) The semi-nude body of a six-year-old missing girl was found in the forest adjoining Hallomajra on the city's outskirts on Saturday, the police said. The police are suspecting sexual assault of the victim, whose body was allegedly dumped after the crime.

"On Saturday morning, the body of the girl was found lying in the forest area near the cremation ground of Hallomajra," a police officer told IANS.

A murder and rape case has been registered against unknown persons.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is on, the officer said.

Her parents were staying in a rented accommodation. The victim was studying in nursery class at a government school.

--IANS

vg/arm