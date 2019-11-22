Body recovered from mall in Noida

Noida, Nov 22 (IANS) A body was recovered in the Mall of India located in Sector 18 here on Friday.

"The deceased has been identified as Bhuvanchand Sharma (48). The body was recovered from the roof of the mall and it seems to be a murder case," a senior police official at the spot told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

Sharma was working at PVR Cinema for the last six months.

Another senior officer told IANS, "There are several injury marks on the body. The police is investigating the matter."

The body has been sent for postmortem.