Body scanners to be made mandatory at all airports in 2 years

New Delhi (India), Aug 29 (ANI): The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday said body scanners should be made mandatory at all major airports within a year.

It also informed that body scanners will be made mandatory at all the other airports in two years.

A full-body scanner is a device used to scan an individual's body for security, screening purposes, without making physical contact.



The technology helps in seeing an alternate wavelength image of a person's body to detect any suspicious items. (ANI)

