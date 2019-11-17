Bokaro: EC's booth app to help voters during Assembly polls

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): To ensure clarity and convenience during the voting phase, the Election Commission (EC) has connected Bokaro Assembly constituency with an app which will inform users of the time when it would be the most convenient time for them to cast their votes at the polling booth.



It is the first time that such an experiment is being conducted by the EC, all throughout an Assembly constituency during an election.

"It will help the people as they will not have to stand in queues. It will also discourage the duplication of votes and bogus voting. It will greatly help urban and net-friendly voters. It is the first time it is being used in the whole Assembly constituency," Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (DC), said at a press conference here on Saturday.

Depending on its success, the EC might use it in the soon to be announced Delhi Assembly elections as well, Kumar added.

Through this app, the voters can have information related to election and they will also be provided with QTN code. Voters can exercise their franchise in a convenient way through QTN. A voter can also download photo voter slip from the Voters Helpline app. (ANI)