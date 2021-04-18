Bolivia's MAS party faces pressure following defeat

"There are leaders who think they own the party. There are leaders who don't want to let go of their chair," dpa news agency quoted Alvaro Chuquimia, a leader of MAS' youth wing in La Paz, as saying on Saturday.

La Paz, April 18 (IANS) The left-wing MAS party of former Bolivian President Evo Morales has been facing calls for renewal following its defeat in the country's regional elections.

Chuquimia however, avoided criticising former long-time President Morales directly.

In the second round on April 11, the party had lost in all four areas - La Paz, Chuquisaca, Pando and Tarija.

It only won in three, in the first round, in Oruro, Potosi and Cochabamba.

The loss of support is primarily due to candidates who failed to thrive in the left-wing MAS under Morales, which was characterised by a macho culture.

They left to join other groups or stood as independents, such as Eva Copa, former speaker of parliament and newly elected mayor of El Alto.

She broke with Morales and is now seen as up and coming on the country's political stage.

Morales, the country's first indigenous President, agreed to quit the office in November 2019 after disputes over the October general elections prompted weeks of widespread protests in the country.

At least 30 people died in the crisis and more than 700 others were injured.

After a temporary exile, Morales returned following the election of incumbent President Luis Arce.

