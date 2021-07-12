Bollywood's season of hair transformation!

Malaika recently decided to change her hair colour and sport a brand new look. Sharing pictures of her blonde highlights, Malaika posted on her Instagram story, "New me". "She looked gorgeous wearing her hair in loose waves and centred in a middle parting. Malaika's light golden highlights are a major change from the darker colour that she previously had."

Genelia Deshmukh:

Genelia has coloured her hair cherry red in an ombre look. She shared a video on Instagram, flaunting her newly painted, lustrous hair with a fresh new haircut. She captioned the post: "There's a shade of Red for every woman."

Mira Rajput:

Mira took to Instagram to share pictures of her new hair makeover. She now sports light brown tresses. She captioned the post: "Refresh with my f(h)airy godmother @nidapatel," she captioned the post.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra:

Shilpa recently shared on Instagram a video in which she was seen sitting at a salon and getting her new hair colour done. The actress chose to colour her hair in burgundy. "A good hair day made even better. It's truly the joy of little things in life," read the caption.

Arjun Rampal:

Arjun chose to go bold and painted his hair platinum blonde. Flaunting his new look, he shared a few pictures on Instagram which instantly became a hit. Arjun's new look is said to be for his upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Dhaakad" in which he will be seen playing the antagonist.

