Bolsonaro in isolation after contact with Covid-positive aide

The President's special communications secretary Andre de Sousa Costa said that all members of the delegation that accompanied Bolsonaro and Queiroga on a trip to New York to attend the UN General Assembly will also remain isolated, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brasilia, Sep 23 (IANS) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will remain in isolation for the next five days after coming in contact with Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who has tested positive for Covif-19.

Bolsonaro and the other officials are to be tested over the weekend.

If the results are negative, they will be released from isolation and placed under medical supervision for 14 days since coming into contact with Queiroga.

Meanwhile, Queiroga will be quarantined for 14 days at a hotel in the US.

According to Costa, the President is "totally asymptomatic" and "will follow these guidelines".

The members of the delegation with over 50 people are also asymptomatic.

Bolsonaro contracted Covid-19 in mid-2020 but recovered quickly.

During his visit to New York, Bolsonaro reiterated that he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

--IANS

ksk/