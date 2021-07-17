"The President is well and is progressing satisfactorily, with no change in medical conduct. The president is not expected to be discharged from the hospital yet," Xinhua news agency quoted a medical report released on Friday by the private hospital Vila Nova Star.

Sao Paulo, July 17 (IANS) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains hospitalised in Sao Paulo as he undergoes treatment for an intestinal obstruction, with no plan for an immediate discharge.

Bolsonaro, 66, complained of having hiccups for more than 10 days and was hospitalized early Wednesday morning at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia.

Antonio Macedo, the President's personal gastric surgeon, ordered his transfer to the Vila Nova Star hospital to evaluate whether he needed surgery, which has been ruled out for the moment.

Since a stabbing attack in September 2018 during an election rally as a presidential candidate, Bolsonaro has had six surgeries, four of them linked to the wounds he received.

Meanwhile, Government Secretary Luiz Eduardo Ramos said in a tweet that "the President is well, back to work and conversing by video conference".

--IANS

ksk/