Bomb hurled at BJP MLA's house in Kanpur

Kanpur, May 18 (IANS) A bomb was hurled outside the residence of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Maithani. Three men were arrested.

The incident took place in Pandu Nagar area on Monday night.

The miscreants tried to escape after hurling the bomb but were chased and caught by the security personnel of the BJP MLA and locals. They were later taken into custody by the police.