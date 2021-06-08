Bombay HC cancels ex-filmstar, MP Navneet Kaur Rana's caste certificate

A division bench comprising Justice R. D. Dhanuka and Justice V. G. Bisht ordered her to surrender it within 6 weeks and imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 to be paid to the Maharashtra Legal Services Authority within a fortnight.

Nagpur, June 8 (IANS) In a huge jolt, the Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench on Tuesday struck down the caste certificate issued to Amravati Lok Sabha MP and ex-filmstar Navneet Kaur Rana on the grounds that it was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents.

Rana is the wife of independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana, the founder of the Yuva Swabhiman Party (YSP) and is a relative of yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

The judges noted that Rana's claims of belonging to the 'Mochi' caste' for obtaining a Scheduled Caste certificate itself was fraudulent and made with the intention to obtain various benefits available to a candidate from such a category despite knowing that she does not belong to that caste.

Navneet Kaur is a former model and actress who fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amravati (SC-reserved) constituency defeating veteran Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul.

