Bombay HC dismisses petition challenging appointment of three new ministers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and two others as ministers in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The petition was filed by advocate Satish Talekar against Patil and two other ministers, namely, Jaydatta Kshirsagar and Avinash Mahatekar.



Talekar challenged the appointment of the trio as ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis government asserting that they were disqualified by virtue of defection and their ministerial posts were in violation of the Constitutional provisions.

He also contended that they were not the members of either House of the state legislature.

Patil, who was the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, had resigned from Congress. He was given the Housing portfolio.

Kshirsagar, who quit NCP to join Shiv Sena, was made the Employment Guarantee and Horticulture Minister. Republican Party of India (A) leader Avinash Mahatekar also took oath as a minister. (ANI)

