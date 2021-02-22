Bombay HC grants 6-month medical bail to Varavara Rao

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to P. Varavara Rao, one of the prime accused in Koregaon-Bhima case, on medical grounds for six months.
The bail order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice S. S. Shinde and Justice Manish Pitale in two separate matter pertaining to the 82-year-old ailing activist.
Rao, a revolutionary author and Left ideologue, was first arrested by Pune police on August 28, 2018, in connection with the case involving a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he and his family have denied.
--IANS
qn/in