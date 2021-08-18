Bombay HC grants interim relief to Raj Kundra in cyber department's pornography case, next hearing on August 25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI): The Bombay High Court granted interim relief to businessman Raj Kundra and has kept his anticipatory bail application for hearing next on Wednesday, August 25, in the case registered by the Mumbai cyber department related to pornography case.



His anticipatory bail application in this same case was rejected by Mumbai Sessions Court on August 10.

However, this case is different from the present case of the crime branch's pornography case, in which he is already in judicial custody.

Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed applications filed by the businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe challenging Magistrate Court's remand order and seeking immediate release in connection with the pornography case.

Earlier on August 5, the metropolitan magistrate court rejected the bail pleas of Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe in the pornography case. (ANI)

