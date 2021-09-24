Bombay HC notice to 2 BJP MLAs in disqualification case

Panaji, Sep 24 (IANS) The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday issued notices to two sitting BJP MLAs, including a deputy Chief Minister in connection with a disqualification petition filed against the two by the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

The notices were issued to Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar and Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar, both of whom split the regional party in March 2019 and merged their breakaway unit into the ruling BJP.