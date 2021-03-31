Bombay HC reserves order on Param Bir Singh's plea challenging his transfer, CBI probe against Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's petition seeking a CBI inquiry in the alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and challenging his transfer.



In his plea, Param Bir Singh repeated the graft allegations he had made against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and also accused the Maharashtra Home Minister of interfering in police investigations.



Singh moved the Bombay High Court after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea regarding the same.



A bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul allowed Singh to withdraw the plea and approach the High Court. The Bench said that the allegations and counter-allegations between Singh and Deshmukh are "serious" but the case should be heard by the High Court first.

Singh, who was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare case, has also challenged the government's order to transfer him from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Singh, who was recently transferred had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

However, Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him. Deshmukh said the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action. (ANI)

