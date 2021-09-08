Bombay HC stays laying of permanent road to landmark Goa waterfall

In their order, Justices M.S. Jawalkar and Mahesh Sonak have, howeve,r allowed routine post monsoon repairs to the mud truck, while adding that construction of a "pucca" road would require the approval of the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL).

Panaji, Sep 8 (IANS) The Bombay High Court's Panaji bench on Wednesday stayed the construction of a "pucca" (metalled) road leading to one of Goa's most popular landmarks, the Dudhsagar waterfalls, located in a protected forest area, as proposed by the state Public Works Department.

The court, which was heading a public interest litigation filed by local NGO, Goa Foundation, has now posted the matter for final disposal in October.

"At least prima facie, the project as proposed is not consistent with the action plan or in conformity with the guidelines issued for management of PA (protected areas). We are not aware whether there is any management plan approved by the competent authority dealing with such matters.

"The Standing Committee of the NBWL has recommended maintenance of status quo of roads passing through PAs. The roads can be maintained and repaired in the best manner possible in their current form and present width. No widening or up-gradation to be allowed," the order states.

"The project at least prima facie involves the up-gradation of the existing kuchcha road to an almost pucca road, where pavers will be placed on a bedrock of cement and concrete. Besides, the project involves the conversion of a seasonal road to an all weather road, not to mention the various facilities proposed for tourists like parking bays, toilets, etc," the order adds.

The Dudhsagar falls are located in the Bhagwaan Mahavir wildlife sanctuary and the road proposed by the state government was aimed at facilitating more access to tourists at the picturesque site.

