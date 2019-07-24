Bombay HC to hear Binoy Kodiyeri's plea on July 29 to quash rape case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Bombay High Court will hear on July 29 a petition filed by Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to quash a rape and cheating case against him.

On July 3, a Mumbai court granted anticipatory bail to Binoy and directed him to submit a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and appear before police between 10 am and 1 pm for a month, on every Monday.

He will also have to be present for medical examination as and when asked by the investigating officer.Binoy was booked on charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and cheating after a 33-year-old woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over a decade, on the pretext of marriage.A case was registered against Binoy at Oshiwara police station on June 18 in Mumbai, which he, while speaking to the press in Kerala, described as a case of blackmail.According to the complaint filed by the woman, she had met Binoy for the first time in 2008 in Dubai at a dance bar, where she used to work as a dancer."Binoy used to visit the dance bar regularly and our friendship later transformed into a love affair," the complainant had stated.The police said that Binoy, who runs a construction firm in Dubai, asked the woman to leave her job and move with him in Mumbai.He also allegedly rented a house for her in Mumbai and promised to marry her even as he was already married and had a family in Kerala. The woman allegedly gave birth to his son in 2010.The woman learned about Binoy's marriage through Facebook in 2018 and confronted him, following which Binoy allegedly abused her after which she filed a complaint. (ANI)