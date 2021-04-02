Bombay HC to pronounce order on Param Bir Singh's plea on April 5

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Bombay High Court will pronounce its order on ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and others' petition seeking a CBI inquiry into the alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and challenging Singh's transfer on April 5.



The Court on March 31 reserved its order on Singh's petition.

In his plea, Param Bir Singh repeated the graft allegations that he had made against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and also accused the Maharashtra Home Minister of interfering in police investigations.

Singh moved the Bombay High Court after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea regarding the same.

Singh, who was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare case, has also challenged the government's order to transfer him from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Singh, who was recently transferred, had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices". (ANI)

