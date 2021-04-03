Bombay HC's division bench to take up hearing virtually from April 5 as COVID measure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): In view of the rising COVID cases in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court's division bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale will take up hearing matters via video conference starting from April 5.



Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 37,821 people have recovered from the diseases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315. The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172.

With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll mounts to 55,656 in Maharashtra.

When it comes to Mumbai, the city reported 9,090 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 5,322 people have recovered from the disease in Mumbai in the last 24 hours increasing the total number of recoveries to 3,66,365.

The active number of COVID cases in the city stands at 62,187. Mumbai recorded 27 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 11,751. (ANI)

