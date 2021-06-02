Bombay HC's notice to Tejpal, following Goa govt's appeal

In his order on Wednesday, Justice SC Gupta also called for all records and proceedings related to the case from the District and Sessions Court in North Goa, which was hearing the case.

Panaji, June 2 (IANS) The Bombay High Court in Goa on Wednesday issued notice to former Tehelka edior-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, in connection with an appeal filed by the Goa government against his acquittal last month by a trial court in a rape case filed by a junior colleague in 2013.

"Issue notice accordingly to the respondent returnable on 24.06.2021. The registry to also call for record and proceedings of the sessions case from the District and Sessions Court at Panaji," Gupte said in his order.

Tejpal was charged against under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code, after a junior colleague accused him of rape at a five star resort in Goa in 2013.

On May 21, he was acquitted by the trial court in Goa citing "benefit of doubt", following which an appeal was filed by the state government.

--IANS

maya/in