Bombs hurled at BJP MP's residence in Bengal's North 24 Parganas

Panic triggered when some miscreants on motorbike came and hurled bombs on the entry gate of Singh. According to the police two bombs were hurled -- one on the gate of the MP's residence and the other at the Central force barrack on the opposite side of the residence.

Kolkata, Sep 8 (IANS) Two bombs were hurled at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP of Barrackpore Arjun Singh at his residence in North 24 Parganas's Bhatpara. Police rushed to the spot and additional security has been deployed to ensure the safety of the BJP MP.

"Though no one was injured, the gate and portion of the barrack were damaged. We are looking into the CCTV footage to identify the criminals. The security of the MPA has also been tightened," a senior police officer of the Barrackpore police commissionerate said.

The Barrackpore MP said, "Yesterday. I got the responsibility of Bhabanipur constituency and today only bombs were hurled at my residence. This is only to scare us, but they should know that it is difficult to put me under pressure".

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the attack on the BJP MP's house and demanded prompt action from the West Bengal police. He also said that wanton violence in the state shows no sign of abating.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankar said "Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions this morning outside the residence of Member Parliament @ArjunSinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial."

Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "They (BJP) might have some internal problem and it can be a result of that. How do we know about all these things? We are not interested even".

