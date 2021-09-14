Bombs thrown outside BJP MP's residence in West Bengal

The incident took place in Jagaddal area in North 24 Paraganas on Tuesday morning. Police and bomb disposal squad reached the spot on information. An FIR has been filed by the BJP leader. The investigation is underway."A second bomb attack was carried out outside my property today. West Bengal government is challenging NIA. An attempt is being made to create an atmosphere of fear. NIA should investigate where such explosives are being sourced from. I have filed an FIR," Singh told ANI.Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal."Bombs were thrown in front of my house on September 8. This morning, bombs were thrown behind the house. Criminals have no fear because they have protection from the TMC and West Bengal Police. Criminals are roaming freely. The police have become the slave of Trinamool. I will be never afraid of such attacks," he tweeted.West Bengal has been in the headlines for political violence since the announcement of Assembly polls results. The Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into such cases of violence. (ANI)