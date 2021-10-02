Bommai inaugurates new Karnataka district Vijayanagar

As part of the inauguration, Bommai laid the foundation for 56 developmental projects worth Rs 337 crore.

Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Oct 2 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday inaugurated the 31st district of the state Vijayanagar in the presence of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other special invitees.

Bommai announced that Heli-tourism will be promoted in the district. The people would be able to visit the district on Helicopters.

The chief minister also said he has approved the construction of 250 bedded hospital in the district and the construction work would begin soon.

The new district comprises 6 taluks including the World Heritage site Hampi. The district is carved out of the Bellary district.

To commemorate the historical moment, the state government has organised two-day celebrations wherein national artists, singers are being invited.

The stages are reminiscent of the grandeur of the erstwhile Vijayanagar kingdom and Hampi architecture have been set up.

Anand Singh, minister for Tourism has been at the forefront of the struggle to carve out the new district.

Yediyurappa who has promised him of fulfilling his demand kept his words and announced the formation of new district on February 8, 2021.

The state government has appointed Anirudh Shravan as the deputy commissioner and Dr K. Arun as the Superintendent of Police two days ago.

Vijayanagara district is located in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

It is the home of the former capital of the famous Vijayanagara Empire, Hampi and Virupaksha Temple -- all UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The region was ruled by the Vijayanagara Empire and is also home to several historical places.

During British India rule, it was part of the Madras presidency. After Indian independence, during the formation of Indian states, while the Formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1953, this region became part of the Bellary district of the Mysore state. The people of the region demanded the formation of a new district since 1997.

