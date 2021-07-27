Bommai meets Governor, stakes claim to form government

Accompanied by outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to the Raj Bhavan, he is expected to take oath at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) Basavaraj Bommai, who was unanimously elected the leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way to become the new Karnataka Chief Minister, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday night and claimed a stake to form the government.

Yediyurappa, talking to media after the election of Bommai, said that he has been elected unanimously by the legislature party, chaired by BJP's Central observers, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G. Kishan Reddy.

"We are happy. He is capable of doing good work," he said.

Sources said that Bommai is likely to be sworn-in with three Deputy Chief Ministers.

Former ministers B. Sriramulu, R. Ashok and Govind Karjol are expected to take the oath, said party sources, noting that it is a measure of social engineering where candidates from Scheduled Caste, Tribe and Vokkaliga communities are given opportunities.

Rebels like former minister C.P. Yogeshwar and Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, announced that they will obey orders of the high command.

MLA Arvind Bellad, who was in the race, said that Bommai is his guide. "The party has taken a good decision. Bommai is an experienced leader. It is going to help the party and people. He will lead the party independently. He has a vision for the society," he said.

--IANS

mka/vd