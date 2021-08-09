Bommai to tour border districts to take stock of Covid situation

As per the opinion of Covid Expert Committee, the number of Covid cases increased in Karnataka due to free movement of people from Kerala and Maharashtra. During the first wave also, Covid infection spread rapidly in the state for the same reason, Bommai said.

Mysuru, Aug 9 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he would visit all districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra by next week to take stock of the existing Covid situation.

"I will visit Chamarajanagar, Madikeri, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts sharing borders with Kerala. The districts sharing border with Maharashtra -- Belagavi, Bidar, Kalburgi -- will also be visited. I have started it from Mysuru," he said. He added that he would also visit Yadgir and Bijapur districts to take stock of the existing Covid situation.

Bommai also said vaccination will be taken up on priority in all villages which fall within 10 kilometers of check posts on the state borders. Considering the threat of a third wave of Covid, it has been decided to hold camps in all districts to conduct health check up of children aged between 6 years and 14 years, he added.

Children suffering from malnutrition and undergrowth will be identified by providing them with nutritional kit and nutrients (medicines) to ensure immunity, he said.

