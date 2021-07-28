Bommai's late night famjam on hit Kannada number goes viral

Bengaluru, July 28 (IANS) Basavaraj Bommai's family members celebrated his appointment as the new Karnataka Chief Minister by jamming on superhit Kannada song at his residence. The video has gone on viral on social media.

Son Bharath, wife Channamma, daughter-in-law Ibbani, daughter Aditi and others celebrated the proud moment for the Bommai family by singing and cheering for him.