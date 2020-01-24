Bonda tribals to participate for the first time in R-Day parade in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Bonda tribals of Naxal-affected Malkangiri district will for the first time participate in the Republic Day parade this year in Bhubaneswar.



They participated in the final dress rehearsal with their dance troupe today.

Odisha Skating Academy students are also participating in the parade with the message 'Polythene free Bhubaneshwar' and 'green and pollution-free country'.

Odisha DGP Abhay was the chief guest in the full dress rehearsal.

On January 26, Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal will hoist the national flag and take the salute in the state-level parade.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik will grace the occasion as guest of honour. (ANI)

