  4. Bonus, ex-gratia declared for TN state PSU employees

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 23rd, 2021, 16:40:19hrs
Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced payment of Diwali bonus and ex-gratia to about 2.87 lakh employees of state public sector undertakings.

In a statement issued here, the government said the state PSUs will pay a bonus of 8.33 per cent and an ex-gratia of 1.67 per cent.

Permanent employees who are eligible for bonus would get a sum of Rs 8,400, it said.

The total payout towards bonus and ex-gratia will be about Rs 216.38 lakh, the government said.

--IANS

vj/vd

