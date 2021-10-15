Booked for rape, AIIMS doctor still at large

The incident occurred on September 26, when the victim went to the accused person's room to celebrate the birthday of one of their colleagues.

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) A doctor working with the All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has been booked for allegedly raping his junior colleague inside the campus, officials said here on Friday.

She alleged that her senior colleague raped her inside his room.

On October 11, the victim filed a complaint against the accused at the Hauz Khas police station after which the police registered an FIR under Sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

During the course of the investigation, the statement of the victim doctor was recorded before the Magistrate.

The accused doctor is at large and efforts are on to nab him.

"Raids have been conducted at some of the possible places, but the accused is still at large," the police said, adding that technical surveillance has also been mounted to nab him.

