Boost to thunderstorms, lightning as western disturbance looms over Iran, Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough in mid tropospheric westerlies over Afghanistan and Iran, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely over north Rajasthan on Monday and Tuesday (November 25 and 26), predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, the thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is also likely to move over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on November 26 and 27.



The weather forecast agency further predicted that Uttarakhand will also be hit by a thunderstorm on November 27.

Also, under the influence of active easterly wave conditions over the south peninsula, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the forecast period.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during the next two days," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)

