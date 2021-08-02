Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], August 2 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday directed state police to withdraw the first information report (FIR) filed at Vairengte, Kolasib District against all accused booked in the July 26 Assam-Mizoram border violence in which six policemen and one civilian were killed.



Following this Assam Chief Minister in a reciprocatory gesture asked police to withdraw cases filed against DC Kolasib and SDPO Virengte.

Mizoram CM posted on Twitter: "In order to build a conducive atmosphere for an amicable solution to the #MizoramAssamBorder dispute and to reduce the plight of suffering citizens, I have directed Mizoram police to withdraw FIR dt. 26.07.2021 filed at Vairengte, Kolasib District, Mizoram against all the accused persons".

In a series of tweets, Sarma appreciated the efforts of Zoramthanga to settle the border dispute between the two states.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he tweeted, "I learn that Honble CM ZoramthangaCM has asked Mizoram police to withdraw FIR dt 26.7.21 against our officers. I heartily reciprocate this positive gesture and ask Assam police to withdraw cases against DC Kolasib and SDPO Virengte."

"Further, in aid of an early amicable resolution, I am sending my cabinet colleagues Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal to Aizawl on 5 Aug, 21, for a meaningful dialogue. Assam stands committed to ensuring peace on its borders, paving the way for a peaceful & developed North-East," he further tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked state police to withdraw an FIR filed against Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena as a "goodwill gesture".

Meanwhile in the national capital today, a group of BJP MPs from all the northeastern states met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over a memorandum alleging that forces from outside the country were fuelling fire in the region, and accused the opposition Congress of politicking the sensitive issue.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two states escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. (ANI)

