Border fencing construction, Hi-Tech surveillance among steps to check smuggling along India-Bangladesh border: MHA

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Construction of border fencing and floodlighting, and introduction of Hi-Tech surveillance equipment are among the slew of steps taken by the Central government to deter infiltration and smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed.



In Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai gave the information on Tuesday in a written reply to the question by BJP MP from Basti Harish Dwivedi.

Dwivedi asked whether the government proposes to further strengthen the border adjoining Bangladesh in view of the ongoing smuggling cases.

Replying to another question, the MHA informed that the central government didn't propose to erect an impenetrable wall in place of barbed wires along the India-Pak border. (ANI)

